Coronavirus India lockdown Day 134 live updates | Intense testing helped curb cases, says T.N. Health Secretary

Rapid antigen tests (RAT) now made up 25%-30% of the tests that were being conducted in India, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to the latest testing figures, the ICMR said it had tested nearly 6.6 lakh samples in a single day and, overall, India had tested over 20 million samples.

8.30 am | New Delhi

COVID-19 tests fall by 50% in city

With the number of daily COVID-19 tests falling by 50%, the new cases stayed below the 1,000 mark in Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. A total of 674 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours and the total tally now stands at 1,39,156, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

8.00 am | Tamil Nadu

‘Intense testing helped curb cases’

Intense testing and fever camps have helped bring the number of COVID-19 cases down in recent days in Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai and Madurai districts, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, he said that with no vaccine ready yet, awareness of the disease and adherence to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research might help to check the spread of the noval coronavirus.

7.30 am | New Delhi

Kejriwal thanks South Korean ambassador for praising Delhi Model of managing COVID-19

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation for the Delhi model of COVID-19 management, said an official statement. Mr. Kejriwal said he is happy that the Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe and that all nations need to join hands to fight and defeat COVID-19.

7.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

Plasma donors will get ₹5,000 incentive: Nellore Collector

With hospitals being pushed to the brink with the massive case load, the Nellore district administration announced a cash incentive for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma.

“We have started using plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients in the district. I appeal to those who have recovered from the virus to voluntarily come forward and donate blood plasma. An incentive of ₹5,000 will be given to each donor,” Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said.