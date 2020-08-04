Coronavirus India lockdown Day 133 live updates | All shops in Mumbai to open from August 5

04 August 2020 08:17 IST

The World Health Organization warned Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for coronavirus (COVID-19), despite the rush to discover effective vaccines. The agency urged governments and citizens to focus on the basics of public health and disease control in order to suppress the pandemic.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford, in the country.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Punjab, Haryana

Punjab recordes 19 COVID-19 deaths, Haryana 7

Punjab recorded 677 COVID-19 cases on Monday and reported 19 more deaths taking the tally to 442, according to an official statement.

In Haryana, 654 cases surfaced taking the tally of cumulative cases to 37,173. It also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 440.

8.00 am | Telangana

Telangana senior CPI (M) leader Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19

Former Bhadrachalam MLA, senior CPI (M) leader and Girijana Sangam leader Sunnam Rajaiah (68), reportedly died of COVID-19 in the wee hours on Tuesday.

He died while being shifted from Hyderabad to a COVID-19 Hospital in Vijayawada. He is survived by wife and two sons and two daughters.

7.30 am | Maharashtra

All shops in Mumbai to open from August 5

All shops in Mumbai can remain open on all days, on both sides of the road, irrespective of the odd-even formula which was in place, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday.

An order issued by Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal, said all non-essential markets, market areas and shops would be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Liquor shops have been allowed over the counter sales, with strict observance of physical distancing norms in place to curb COVID-19.

7.00 am | Karnataka

19 positive cases reported in IISc

As many as 19 people living on the Indian Institute of Science campus have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 31. According to a press release on Monday, 12 of 15 COVID-19 positive students in hostels tested negative. Most of them were asymptomatic and treated in the COVID-19 Care Centre managed by the campus health care doctors. That apart, 34 pensioners and employees who live off-campus have also tested positive.

