Coronavirus India lockdown Day 132 live updates | Assam unlocks as COVID-19 positivity rate declines

03 August 2020 08:46 IST

Globally, as August 2 2020, there have been 1,76,60,523 confirmed cases including 6,80,894 deaths reported to WHO.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford, in the country.

Government officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr.V.G. Somani late Sunday night after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19.

9.00 am

Assam unlocks as COVID-19 positivity rate declines

The Assam government on Sunday announced a slew of lockdown relaxations but as an experiment for 12 days in view of the decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate. This follows the decision on reopening schools and colleges from September 1 if the situation improves and the Centre gives the go-ahead.

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

Callers offer BCG vaccine to elderly without mentioning trial

Disinfectant sprayed on buildings in Raja Street, Coimbatore on Sunday during the complete lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

In the ongoing BCG vaccine trial, a few elderly residents of Chennai have been receiving calls from persons representing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), offering the vaccine as a “protection” and “immunity booster”. But these residents, who had tested negative for COVID-19, are not being appropriately informed that this is a “trial”.

8.00 am

BCCI advises individuals over 60 to stay away from cricket training

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised coaches and support staff members above 60 years of age to be discouraged from participating in training. The suggestion is included in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resumption of domestic cricket, which were shared with all the 38 affiliate units of the BCCI on Sunday.

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

CM warns of action against overcharging pvt. hospitals

A day after the Health Department suspended the recognition of Be Well Hospitals in Kilpauk, Chennai, as a COVID-19 facility after it overcharged a patient, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has warned of strict action against private hospitals charging in excess.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr. Palaniswami said that all private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients should display government-recognised treatment costs for the benefit of the people.

