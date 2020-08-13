Coronavirus India lockdown Day 142 live updates | SC to hear plea on COVID-19 ‘mismanagement’ by Centre

13 August 2020 09:28 IST

To speed up testing as well as improve the accuracy of testing, CSIR is working on developing “mega labs”

The nation has not yet reached any peak or plateau in terms of coronavirus cases which means the situation will probably get worse, cautioned CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra.

The first ever meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for coronavirus (COVID-19) decided on Wednesday that India would leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity as well as engage with all international players for the early delivery of vaccines in India as well as in low and middle income countries.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

10.40 am

Zydus Cadila launches COVID-19 drug Remdesivir in India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has launched Remdesivir under the brand name Remdac, used to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19, in the Indian market.

Priced at Rs 2,800 per 100 mg vial, Remdac is the most economical Remdesivir brand in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group’s API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine candidate ZyCov-D is now in phase II of the clinical trials. - PTI

10.25 am | Andhra Pradesh

In the forefront of ‘serving’ people

Akshaya Patra Foundation volunteers distributing essential commodities at Kapparada in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Akshaya Patra, which is credited to run the largest school meal programme in the world, has delivered over 7.1 crore servings (till July first week) across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Andhra Pradesh alone, Akshaya Patra delivered about 1.41 lakh cooked meals and supplied over 30,000 grocery kits. In Telangana, the number was close to 16.6 lakh cooked meals and 90,000 grocery kits, said Chief Executive Officer Shridhar Venkat.

“In addition, with our associate foundation —Hare Krishna Movement — we have delivered close to 1.25 crore cooked meals in Telangana and 1.68 lakh meals in AP,” said Mr. Venkat.

9.20 pm | Andhra Pradesh

Annavaram temple to be remained closed till August 31

A view of Annavaram temple.

After as many as 50 staff were tested positive, the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamivari Devasthanam at Annavaram has decided to stop darshan till August 31.

“No devotees will be allowed for darshan at the temple between August 14 and 23. However, the daily rituals will continue,” an official release quoted temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao as saying.

No outsider including the devotees will be allowed to enter the temple premises from August 14 as the villages surrounding the hill shrine have reported sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the release added.

9.00 am

Supreme Court to hear plea on COVID-19 ‘mismanagement’ by Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a writ petition filed by six former bureaucrats, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking a Commission of Inquiry to be set up into the “gross mismanagement” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the government.

8.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

An Indian vendor wearing a face mask dusts idols on display, as an idol of Lord Ganesha is seen pointing the trident at an image of the coronavirus, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on Aug. 12, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

18 more Annavaram temple staff test positive

Eighteen more staff of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamivari Devasthanam at Annavaram have been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 50.

As many as 32 staff of the temple were tested positive by August 8 and the results for samples collected from 250 staff are awaited.

7.00 am | West Bengal

Jobs for kin of frontline workers dying of COVID-19

West Bengal on Wednesday announced State government jobs to dependants of frontline workers dying of COVID-19. The move is intended to boost the morale of the personnel involved in fighting the pandemic, considering that the mortality rate among them is climbing.

