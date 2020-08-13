Coronavirus India lockdown Day 142 live updates | Bengal to offer jobs to kin of frontline workers dying of COVID-19 

The nation has not yet reached any peak or plateau in terms of coronavirus cases which means the situation will probably get worse, cautioned CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra.

The first ever meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for coronavirus (COVID-19) decided on Wednesday that India would leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity as well as engage with all international players for the early delivery of vaccines in India as well as in low and middle income countries.

Supreme Court to hear plea on COVID-19 ‘mismanagement’ by Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a writ petition filed by six former bureaucrats, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking a Commission of Inquiry to be set up into the “gross mismanagement” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the government.

8.00 am | Andhra Pradesh

An Indian vendor wearing a face mask dusts idols on display, as an idol of Lord Ganesha is seen pointing the trident at an image of the coronavirus, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on Aug. 12, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

18 more Annavaram temple staff test positive

Eighteen more staff of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamivari Devasthanam at Annavaram have been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 50.

As many as 32 staff of the temple were tested positive by August 8 and the results for samples collected from 250 staff are awaited.

7.00 am | West Bengal

Jobs for kin of frontline workers dying of COVID-19

West Bengal on Wednesday announced State government jobs to dependants of frontline workers dying of COVID-19. The move is intended to boost the morale of the personnel involved in fighting the pandemic, considering that the mortality rate among them is climbing.