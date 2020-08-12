Coronavirus India lockdown Day 141 live updates | Israel AI-based technologies to help tackle COVID-19

12 August 2020 09:09 IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that plasma banks established by the Delhi government had provided convalescent plasma to hundreds of patients across hospitals in the city free of cost

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that an expert committee on vaccine administration, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul, will meet on August 12 to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee would engage with all stakeholders, including State governments and vaccine manufacturers, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference. This was in reply to a question about India’s response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s announcement that his country had successfully registered its coronavirus vaccine.

9.00 am | Delhi

Israel AI-based technologies to help tackle COVID-19

As a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, (AIIMS), Delhi, which has treated around 5,500 patients till now, has received state-of-the-art AI-based technologies and high-end equipment from the Embassy of Israel on Tuesday.

8.30 am | West Bengal

Mamata seeks more ventilators, funds from Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide more ventilators for the State and release its share of funds pending with the Centre to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Banerjee also sought to know the details of vaccine development in the country.

8.00 am | Mumbai

Travel to Raigad after Aug. 12 requires COVID-19 test report

A health worker calling out residents of Dharavi to come for screening for during the COVID-19 medical camp conducted on August 11, 2020. Dharavi pattern to curb coronavirus is appreciated world wide. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged people visiting the district after August 12 for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, to come with a COVID-19 test report.

“As per instructions from the State government, anyone entering the district before August 12 will have to follow the quarantine rule of 10 days, but after that, a COVID-19 negative report will be compulsory,” Ms. Tatkare said.

7.00 am | Karnataka

Discharge policy revised

A day after revising guidelines for home quarantine, the State government on Tuesday revised the discharge policy. The revised policy, while specifying that no repeat test is required for asymptomatic, mild and moderate cases at discharge as before, has reduced the 14-day home isolation after discharge to seven with self monitoring.

