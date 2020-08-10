Coronavirus India lockdown Day 139 live updates | Southern States register high daily caseloads

A day after tragedy struck in the form of a deadly fire in a COVID-19 care facility in Andhra Pradesh, the State has crossed a grim milestone of over 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Other southern States maintained their high daily virus caseloads, as Tamil Nadu reported nearly 6,000 cases and 119 casualties. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and the Puducherry Union Territory saw significant additions to their existing COVID-19 patients.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Maharashtra

Maharashtra records more than 12,000 cases yet again

Maharashtra reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday, adding 12,248 more to take the State’s total case tally to 5,15,332. A proportionately high fatality surge of 390 deaths saw the total toll rise to 17,757.

The spike is the State’s second-highest single-day jump till date, with the highest of 12,822 cases recorded on Saturday.

However, the number of recoveries outweighed the case surge, with 13,348 patients being discharged — the State’s highest single-day recoveries — to take the cumulative recoveries to 3,51,710. Of the total case tally, 1,45,558 are active ones.

8 am | Madhya Pradesh

MP CM to give plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he would donate his blood plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

“I was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and I am perfectly healthy now after treatment. Antibodies to fight coronavirus must have been developed in my body and so I will soon donate plasma for therapy,” an official release quoted the Chief Minister as saying while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state via video conferencing.

Since his release from the hospital, Mr. Chouhan has been under home quarantine. - PTI

7.30 am | USA

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis.

The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world's total. - Reuters