Coronavirus India lockdown Day 130 live updates | Human clinical trial of vaccine ‘Covaxin’ begins at Gorakhpur hospital

01 August 2020 08:33 IST

Impact of coronavirus will be felt for decades to come, says WHO.

As countries across the world debate reopening of schools, a new study has found that children younger than five years with mild to moderate COVID-19 have much higher levels of the novel coronavirus genetic material in the nose compared to older children and adults.

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, shed light on the possibility that the youngest children transmit the virus as much as other age groups.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | India

Human clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ begins at Gorakhpur hospital

The human clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against coronavirus, began at a hospital in Gorakhpur, officials said.

The trial began on Thursday evening at Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre, which is among the 12 institutes selected for clinical trials of the vaccine, officials said.

Those who were administered the vaccine have been kept under observation and all of them are “absolutely fine”, said Chief Administrative Officer of the hospital, Venketesh Chaturvedi. - PTI

8.30 am | Economy

Historic recessions

The eurozone registers a historic 12.1% collapse in the second quarter, according to Eurostat.

France's economy slumps a record 13.8% over the period following a strict coronavirus lockdown that slammed consumer spending, the INSEE statistics agency says.

Spain also records an 18.5% plunge in GDP, as a result of one of Europe's most stringent lockdowns which battered its key tourism industry. Portugal's economy plunges by 14.1% and Italy's an unprecedented 12.4%. - AFP

8 am | World

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

The first two COVID-19 vaccines to enter large-scale U.S. trials will not be tested in pregnant women this year, raising questions about how this vulnerable population will be protected from the coronavirus, researchers told Reuters.

Moderna and Pfizer, which has partnered with Germanys BioNTech , this week separately launched clinical trials that use a new and unproven gene-based technology. Both companies are requiring proof of a negative pregnancy test and a commitment to using birth control from women of childbearing age who enroll. - Reuters