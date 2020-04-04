Coronavirus India lockdown Day 11 live updates | Over 3,000 confirmed cases reported as death toll touches 91

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India exceeded 3,000 and the death toll touched 91 on Saturday, according to State and Health Ministry reports. Despite the rise in cases, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the revised testing guideline is still under consideration and would be released by April 4.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose past 1 million and deaths topped 58,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say both numbers are seriously undercounted because of the lack of testing, mild cases that were missed and governments that are underplaying the crisis.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

9.50 am | Rajasthan

A 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman with no travel history has died in a government hospital in Bikaner, Rajasthan. She was handicapped and was on ventilator for four days.

Meanwhile, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan has increased to 164 with the detection of 12 cases today. This includes eight Tablighi Jamaat members.

In addition to this, 27 evacuees from Iran, staying in the Army's wellness centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, have been tested positive for COVID-19. They have been shifted to isolation facilities. Including them, the infection tally in Rajasthan stands at 191.

9.20 am | Uttar Pradesh

U.P. villages tense as many skip quarantine

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are struggling to contain people within coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine centres in rural areas.

In many districts, migrants who returned home following the lockdown and consequent loss of jobs, and were kept inside these centres as per preventive protocol, have jumped quarantine or found reasons to leave the centres. The government estimates that around 2-2.5 lakh such migrants returned to various districts of U.P. after it operated bus services to transport them back from Delhi and nearby cities.

9 am | China

China honors virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection

With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-mast, China has held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak.

Commemorations took place at 10 a.m. Saturday in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in December

USA

Amid new research, U.S. CDC recommends face masks to stop virus spread

President Donald Trump on Friday recommended that Americans cover their faces with masks when outdoors, a policy U-turn following growing scientific research suggesting their widespread use can stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump told a White House briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was urging people to wear face coverings like scarves or homemade cloth masks, but to keep medical-grade masks available for health workers.