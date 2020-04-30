Coronavirus India lockdown Day 37 updates | Positive cases cross 33,000

Punjab has become the first state to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. The State has announced some relaxation in the non-red zones as well.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said industries would be allowed to operate in the non-red zones.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its April 30 update said that 33,050 have been tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 1074 deaths and 8,324 have been cured.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | South Korea

No new domestic cases, no transmission from election

South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247, while 9,059 have been discharged.

8.30 am | Odisha

Three more cases with West Bengal links, were reported from Jajpur district taking Odisha’s total 128, State Health Department said on Thursday.

With recovery of 39 and death of one so far, 88 patients are under treatment at COVID hospitals.

8.00 am | Brazil

‘So what?’: President Bolsonaro asks as COVID-19 death toll soars

Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the gravity of the virus, calling it a “little cold,” came under new criticism for his remarks on the soaring deaths.

“So what? I'm sorry, but what do you want me to do?” Mr. Bolsonaro told reporters on Tuesday, saying he could not “work miracles.”

7.45 am

Nearly half of global workforce at risk of losing livelihoods due to COVID: ILO

Almost 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy, nearly half of the global workforce, face an immediate danger of losing their livelihoods due to the continued sharp decline in working hours because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the International Labour Organization has said.

More than 430 million enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as retail and manufacturing risk “serious disruption”, the UN agency added.

7.15 am | U.S.

35 states release formal opening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states have released formal opening plans, as U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday exuded confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has seen more than 61,000 deaths over the past two months due to COVID-19.

“We mourn, and I have to say this so strongly we mourn every life tragically lost to the invisible enemy. And we are heartened that the worst of the pain and suffering is going to be behind us,” Mr. Trump said, during a White House roundtable with industry executives on “Opening Up America Again”.

Rajasthan launches mission to save people in high-risk groups from COVID-19

A mission to save the lives of people in the high-risk groups has been launched in Rajasthan with the emphasis on identifying people above 60 years, people suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and pulmonary disease, pregnant women and children below 10 years living in COVID-19 containment zones.

Mumbai

4 new labs raise testing capacity

With four new labs receiving approval to begin sample testing, the city’s daily testing capacity has increased by 400 samples.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had issued notices to private labs Metropolis and Thyrocare for irregularities, is planning to allow Metropolis to continue testing in a restricted manner.