Coronavirus India lockdown Day 10 live updates | Over 70 dead, 2400 test positive for COVID-19

India saw a doubling of the number of COVID-19 cases in the past week, with 328 more cases and 12 deaths reported on April 2. According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally now stands at 2,069 cases, with 53 deaths and 155 cured of the novel coronavirus infection.

However, data from the State authorities put the number of positive cases at over 2,400 and the death toll at 70.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has hit 1 million, with more than 50,000 deaths, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

8 am | India

World Bank approves $1 billion emergency funds for India to tackle pandemic

The World Bank on Thursday approved $1 billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 76 lives and infected 2,500 others in the country.

The World Bank’s first set of aid projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India — $1 billion.

7.30 am | Bihar

Six more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bihar, bringing the total tally in the State to 30. More details are awaited.

How T.N. handled Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event fallout

Has Tamil Nadu really got the lid on what it perceived as a big threat to its efforts to control the pandemic? With 1,103 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin in Delhi, identified, health authorities do believe that the bulk of cases are under control.

The transformation from apprehension to confidence has been literally overnight. Until Monday, 515 people had been identified and the State government unsure of tracing every single person who attended the event in Delhi. In an initial batch, 16 out of 17 people whose swabs were picked up tested positive.

Dharavi emerges as COVID-19 hotspot

With coronavirus (COVID-19) claiming its first victim in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum is a hotspot. On Wednesday, Dharavi reported its first case, a 56-year-old garment shop owner from Baliga Nagar, and the person died on the same day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police are checking whether he had come in contact with anyone from Tablighi Jamaat. He had no history of foreign travel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Niyati Thaker said, “The person had another house in the same area and it seems some members of Tablighi Jamaat were staying there. Some other members of the Jamaat were also staying in a local mosque. We are verifying.”