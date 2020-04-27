Coronavirus India lockdown Day 34 updates | PM Modi, CMs to discuss COVID-19 situation

A week before the scheduled end date of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak to Chief Ministers for the third time since the COVID-19 outbreak, with possible focus on a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown. Meanwhile, India recorded the highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

India

India puts its recovery rate at 21.9%

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan noted that 5,913 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, placing India's recovery rate at 21.9%.

“The situation is improving in India as Hotspot Districts are moving towards becoming Non Hotspot Districts,” said the Minister. Dr. Vardhan said people should observe the lockdown in letter and spirit and treat it as an effective intervention to cut down the spread of COVID-19.