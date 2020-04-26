Coronavirus India lockdown Day 33 updates | Positive cases cross 26,000

India posted 1,554 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday evening bringing the total number of those confirmed positive to 26,496 according to an update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll stands at 824.

The country’s death rate, according to the Ministry, was around 3.1% and the recovery rate more than 20%, which, it claimed, was “comparatively better” than most of the countries and could be attributed to the success of the lockdown as well as the containment strategy.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am

Odisha’s COVID-19 positive count crosses 100

Odisha’s COVID-19 positive case count has crossed 100, following the detection of nine new cases in Jajpur and Sundargarh districts during the past 24 hours.

While six persons, who returned from West Bengal, tested positive in Jajpur, Sundargarh reported three new cases. The total cases now has reached 103.

9.15 am

India can’t conquer COVID-19 without aggressive testing, says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that without aggressive testing facilities, India would find it difficult to ‘conquer’ the challenge posed by COVID-19, the Congress said on Sunday.

The party released a short video of an online meeting of the Congress consultative group, headed by Dr. Singh, where senior leaders and former Union Ministers discuss different aspects of the pandemic every alternate days.

8.20 am

U.S. records 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

7.45 am | Germany

'I want my life back': Germans protest against lockdown

German police wearing riot gear and face masks tussled on Saturday with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the coronavirus lockdown on public life.

Protesters shouted “I want my life back” and held up signs with slogans such as “Protect constitutional rights” and “Freedom isn't everything but without freedom, everything is nothing”

6.00 am

Spain to allow outdoor exercise

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as children prepared to go outside for the first time in six weeks and figures confirmed a daily coronavirus death toll running well below the peak seen early this month.

2.00 am | Mumbai

602 cases in 24 hours; city breaches 5,000 mark

Mumbai recorded 602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 5,049. Thirteen deaths were also reported in the city, taking the death toll to 191. The case fatality rate stood at 3.7% and 762 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals.

12.30 am

Global death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 200,000

As the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, countries took cautious steps toward easing some lockdowns, while fears of infection made even some pandemic-wounded businesses reluctant to reopen.