Coronavirus India lockdown Day 31 updates | Maharashtra, Gujarat register highest number of COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have emerged as the States most-affected by COVID-19, together accounting for around 49.5% of India's cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has managed to maintain a linear growth of COVID-19 cases over the one month period during its lockdown.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | France

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000, says health ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The 2.4% increase was slightly slower than on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the death toll increased by 2.6%, but well below the more than 4% rate seen last week.

The number of people in French hospitals with COVID-19 infection fell further, by 522 or 1.8% to 29,129, the ninth consecutive fall, and the number of people in intensive care fell by 165 or 3.2% to 5,053 in a 15th consecutive fall.

9 am | India

As many as 23,077 people have been detected to be COVID-19 positive in India, while the death toll is 718, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.

Of this, 17,610 are active cases. The Ministry says that 4,749 patients have recovered from the disease, putting India's recovery rate at 20.5%.

8.30 am | Bihar

Eight more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the State to 170. The new cases include a man and seven women from Khajpura locality in Patna.

The death toll in th State remains two, while the number of recovered patients is 42.

8.15 am | Odisha

A West Bengal returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the State's total number of cases to 90, says the State government.

Twenty-nine cases of West Bengal returnees and their close contacts have been detected in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur districts during past six days.