Coronavirus India lockdown Day 30 updates | Positive cases cross 22,000, death toll at 683

India on Wednesday reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths and the recovery of 3,959 patients, taking the recovery rate to 19.36% from 17% previously.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its April 23 update said that 21,393 have been tested positive and there have been 681 deaths. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons tested positive at 21,330 and death toll at 683.

Here are the latest updates:

9.10 am

Australia says all WHO members should support a proposed coronavirus inquiry

All member nations of the World Health Organization (WHO) should support a proposed independent review into the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, further threatening strained ties with China.

8.50 am | China

Asymptomatic cases increase to over 980 with 27 new infections

China has reported 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, taking their total to 984, while a high-level committee headed by Premier Li Keqiang asked health officials to remain focussed on the targeted containment of the deadly virus.

8.30 am

U.S. was attacked, says Trump on coronavirus pandemic

Struggling to restore normalcy in the U.S. where COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and infected over 8,52,000, President Donald Trump has said that the the country was “attacked.”

“We were attacked. This was an attack. This wasn’t just the flu by the way. Nobody has ever seen anything like this, 1917 was the last time,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on Wednesday.

7.30 am

Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants: World Bank

The nationwide lockdown in India, which started about a month ago, has impacted nearly 40 million internal migrants, the World Bank has said.

The lockdown in India has impacted the livelihoods of a large proportion of the country’s nearly 40 million internal migrants. Around 50,000-60,000 moved from urban centers to rural areas of origin in the span of a few days, the bank said in a report released on Wednesday.

7.00 am

U.S. sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

4.00 am

73 policemen quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura pelting of stones incident in Moradabad last week were quarantined on April 22 after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police official said.

2.30 am

Let there be no illusion that COVID-19 will go after May 3: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

“The lockdown, at best, can manage to control the spread to some extent, but we should know that the novel coronavirus is not going to go. A huge population will get infected with the virus, we should be ready for it. We should learn to live with it,” Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo said.