Coronavirus lockdown Day 29 live updates | Positive cases cross 20,000, death toll at 647

The Union Health Ministry on April 22 said that 19, 984 have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country and there have been 640 deaths. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons tested positive at 20,060 and death toll at 647.

Also read: List of what is and what is not allowed after April 20

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

10.35 am

Gujarat adds 94 new infections and 5 deaths, taking the numbers to 2272 cases and 95 deaths.

(Mahesh Langa)

10.00 am

Pregnant women about to deliver must be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic

Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment areas or in large migration gatherings/evacuee centres in hotspot districts and presenting in labour or likely to deliver in five days should be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic.

9.15 am

We have shared up-to-date reports with Central team, says Bengal govt.

A day after the Centre accused the West Bengal government of obstructing the visit of a Central team to the State to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, the State government said that “up-to-date” reports have been shared with the team and “it is not a fact” that there was no cooperation.

Huge spike in cases likely in Mumbai, says Central panel

A five-member Central team has projected that the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai will touch an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and spiral to 6,56,407 by May 15.

Based on mathematical modelling for Mumbai by the Union Ministry of Health on April 16, the data presented by the team caught the Maharastra government off guard. The State government contested the methodology and tools used for the latest projection and gap analysis.

3.30 am

U.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout

The U.S. Senate on April 21 unanimously approved $484 billion in additional coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

Mumbai

KEM gets 30-bed ICU for coronavirus patients

KEM Hospital now has a 30-bed ICU facility dedicated to COVID-19 positive patients.

In order to address the issue of patients of the virus dying in transit, the hospital has started a new facility where critical and suspected patients will be kept in a ward equipped with staff and ventilators.

Tamil Nadu

Donations pour in for Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Office-bearers of Madras Pawn Brokers’ Association met District Collector R. Sitalakshmi on Tuesday and handed over a cheque for ₹11 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for preventive measures against coronavirus infection.

Govt. to conduct telephonic survey on COVID-19

The Central government will conduct a telephonic survey on COVID-19 calling up citizens on their mobile phones.

“This is to be carried out by NIC and calls will come from the number 1921,” a release said on Tuesday. It is to obtain proper feedback on the prevalence and distribution of symptoms.