Coronavirus India lockdown Day 28 updates | Positive cases cross 18,500, death toll at 593

The COVID-19 situation is “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, the Home Ministry said on April 20, as India saw selective relaxation of lockdown in non-containment areas.

Strict restrictions continue in districts declared COVID-19 hotspots.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily update said that 18,601 have been tested positive so far and there have been 590 deaths. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons tested positive at 18, 516 and death toll at 593.

Here are the latest updates:

9.50 am | New Delhi

Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient’s treatment

Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The CPCB has also written to the state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to consider operation of common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility and its associated staff as essential service part of health infrastructure. - PTI

9.30 am | USA

72 active trials underway across US on coronavirus: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said there are 72 active trials underway across the country researching dozens of therapies and treatments for the coronavirus and tremendous progress is being made on vaccines.

According to the President, there are therapies designed to attack the virus as well as others that would hinder its replication, reduce the rate of infection, control the immune response or transfer life savings antibodies from the blood of recovered patients.

8.30 am

Karnataka records another death

Another death has been reported in Karnataka taking the total deaths to 17. An 80 year old, who died in Kalaburgi on Monday, has tested positive. The reports came early on Tuesday morning.

Health Minister B. Sriramulu has confirmed this in a tweet. The deceased had been suffering from Parkinson’s for the last three years. - Special Correspondent

8.00 am

Five more cases in Odisha

Five more COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha by midnight on Monday taking the State’s total to 79. With death of one patient and recovery of 25 persons so far, the number of active cases stands at 53, said State Health Department.

7.30 am

Infections among U.S. deportees reach Haiti, Mexico

Mexico and Haiti have detected coronavirus infections among migrants deported recently from the United States, officials said on Tuesday, part of a growing trend of contagion among deportees.

The new infections come after an outbreak among deportees to Guatemala, where the government at the weekend linked almost a fifth of all cases of the new coronavirus in the country to flights returning migrants from the United States last week.

4.30 am

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 42,000

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 42,000 on April 20, according to a Reuters tally, as more protesters gathered in state capitals to demand an early end to the lockdowns, while officials pleaded for patience until more testing becomes available.

Over 6,000 industrial units reopen in Gujarat

More than 6,000 industrial units in Gujarat reopened after the Central and State governments relaxed lockdown guidelines in order to allow economic activities in areas that have not become hotspots for infections.

2.00 am | Mumbai

Two BMC control room staffers test positive; Mayor quarantines self

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tackles the COVID-19 outbreak, two employees of its disaster control room have tested positive for the virus. Besides, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday decided to self-quarantine for 14 days as she came in contact with a COVID-19-positive journalist.