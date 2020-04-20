Coronavirus India lockdown Day 27 updates | Partial easing of restrictions from today

India will see selective relaxation of lockdown in non-containment areas from April 20, but strict restrictions will continue in districts declared COVID-19 hotspots. E-commerce firms will continue to operate for home delivery of essential goods. However, supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown.

Over 17,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 in India, of which more than 14,000 are active infections. At least 550 people have died.

Meanwhile, Italy, which had emerged as the epicentre of the infection in Europe, has registered the lowest number of coronavirus deaths in a month, with death toll rising by 433 in past 24 hours.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | USA

US records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by almost 2,000 in the past 24 hours to reach 40,661 on Sunday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The rise in deaths, by 1,997, is marginally above the 1,891 which Johns Hopkins data showed a day earlier for the previous 24-hour period to Saturday.

Sunday's figure came on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the epidemic in his hardest-hit state is “past the high point.”

- AFP

7.50 am | Odisha

Seven test positive in Odisha

Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking total number of cases detected in the State to 68.

Number of active cases stands at 43. Twenty four people have recovered and one person has died, said the State Health Department.

Delhi

Capital reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Capital on Sunday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of cases to 2,003 and deaths to 45. On Sunday, 83 people recovered, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 290.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said as COVID-19 was still spreading in the Capital, the government has decided not to provide any relaxation to the ongoing lockdown.