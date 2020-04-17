Coronavirus India lockdown Day 24 updates | Over 13,300 cases reported as death toll touches 450

As the death toll in the country exceeded 450, all residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh are being screened for Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARIs) to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. This comes as the fatality rate in the city shot up to 12%, the highest in the country.

Worldwide, over two million cases cases have been reported and the overall death toll is nearly 1,40,000.

9.50 am | Bihar

6-month-old tests positive in Bihar

With three more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Munger district of Bihar, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State goes up to 83.

The newly-detected cases include a 6-month-old baby girl, a 55-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

9.40 am | USA

Record 4,591 Americans die in last 24 hours

A record number of 4,591 Americans have died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly coronavirus in the U.S., which has the highest number of COVID-19 casualties in the world.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, by 8 p.m. on Thursday, as many as 4,591 Americans have died in the last 24 hours, The Wall Street Journal said.

The previous highest was 2,569 on Wednesday.

9.30 am | India

A total of 13,387 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in India, as per the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This includes 11,201 active cases and 1,749 discharged ones. As many as 437 deaths have been registered due to COVID-19.

India pegs fatality rate at 3.3%

India registered over 800 COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, with the tally touching 12,759 cases and 420 deaths. These include over 10,824 active cases. A total of 1,541 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

The Health Ministry noted that India’s case fatality rate is 3.3% and percentage of people recovered is 12.02.