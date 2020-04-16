Coronavirus India lockdown Day 23 updates | Positive cases cross 12,000, death toll at 422

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a set of revised guidelines to tackle COVID-19 pandemic. It has also issued standard operation protocol on social distancing at workplaces.

The Union Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 update said that 10,477 have been tested positive so far and there have been 414 deaths. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons tested positive at 12,382 and death toll at 422.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

9.15 am

WHO welcomes joint efforts with India to fight COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has welcomed the world health body’s cooperation with India to leverage strategies that helped the country win its war against polio into the response to COVID-19 outbreak, saying such joint efforts will help defeat the pandemic.

WHO has said it will work with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to leverage the strategies that helped the country eradicate polio to fight the pandemic.

8.00 am

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, says GSK CEO

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. The drugmakers said they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021.

Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a covid-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do. “The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis,” she told BBC Radio.

(Reuters)

7.00 am | U.S.

Nearly 2,600 U.S. coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

The United States on April 15 posted nearly 2,600 additional deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of U.S. deaths to 28,326 — higher than any other nation.

4.30 am | U.S.

Trump says U.S. likely 'passed the peak' of coronavirus cases

Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

“It is clear that our aggressive strategy is working,” he told a news conference. “The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases.”

4.00 am | France

France’s coronavirus toll jumps by record 1,438 deaths in single day

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France jumped by 1,438 or 9.1% to 17,167 in the biggest single-day increase as a number of nursing homes reported cumulative tolls following the three-day Easter weekend, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

3.00 am | Maharashtra

With 232 new cases, State tally goes past 2,900

The novel coronavirus continued its spread in Maharashtra on Wednesday, with the State reporting nine deaths and 232 new cases. The death toll now stands at 187, while the tally of positive cases surged to 2,916 on Wednesday. Maharashtra’s death toll accounts for more than 40% of the country’s cumulative death count.

2.00 am | Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir places ‘Red Zones’ under round-the-clock surveillance

The Jammu & Kashmir government has set up stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) for designated “Red Zones” significantly hit by the coronavirus, with residents there placed under round-the-clock surveillance.