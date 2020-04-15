Coronavirus India lockdown Day 22 updates | Positive cases cross 11,000, death toll at 391

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the current nation-wide lockdown to May 3, with intensive containment measures at coronavirus hotspots till April 20.

He added that a detailed guideline on the contours of this extended lockdown will be issued by the government on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry in its April 14 evening update said that 10,815 have been tested positive and there have been 353 deaths. Reports from States, however, put the figure of persons tested positive at 11,412 and death toll at 391.

According to WHO's April 15 updates, globally, there are 18,48,439 confirmed cases and 1,17,217 deaths.

Here are the latest updates:

7.45 am | Meghalaya

69-year-old Doctor of Bethany Hospital in Meghalaya's Shillong passed away around 2:30 am. This is the second COVID-19 positive patient to die in the northeast.

The first was a 65-year-old man in southern Assam's Hailakandi district who had travelled from Saudi Arabia. Details are awaited.

(Rahul Karmakar)

7.45 am | Karnataka

38 wards declared hotspots in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday has declared 38 wards under six zones in the city as COVID-19hotspots based on positive cases reported.

As on April 14, South zone has the highest number of hotspot wards with 12, followed by East zone with 9 wards, and West zone with 7 wards. Meanwhile, Mahadevapura zone has 6 hotspots and Bommanahalli and Yelahanka wards have two each.

6.45 am | U.S.

Trump halts WHO funding over handling of coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.

4.00 am

France becomes fourth country to register over 15,000 deaths

France said its total death toll from COVID-19 infections rose above 15,000 on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to exceed that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase in cases and fatalities is re-accelerating.

3.20 am

Five new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total mounts to 60

Five new COVID-19 cases were detected in Odisha on Tuesday taking the State’s total number of positive cases to 60. The number of active cases stood at 41, while 18 patients have recovered and one has died.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, however, expressed satisfaction over the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak in the State saying the number of new infections was on the decline.

2.10 am

Goa may see ease in restrictions if no cases in three days: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said if no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the next three days, then by April 17 the State could become a green zone and restrictions could be eased with caution and social distancing.