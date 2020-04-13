Coronavirus India lockdown Day 20 updates | China's new cases rise to near 6-week high

With the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 touching 332 and the number of positive cases reaching 9,200, the Union Health Ministry said India is preparing for a possible exponential surge in cases.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Singapore

59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore

Fifty-nine Indians working in Singapore are among the 233 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532.

Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases. The remaining 167 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

9 am | Delhi

In a single day, Delhi records 5 deaths, 85 new COVID-19 cases

The Capital on Sunday recorded five deaths and 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of deaths to 24 and the cumulative cases to 1,154, the government said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the rise in the number of cases here over the past few days was a worrying trend and the government would be launching a “massive” sanitation drive from April 13 across the city’s red and orange zones. The government has declared containment zones as red zones and the high-risk zones as orange zones.

8.30 am | China

China's new cases rise to near 6-week high

China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travellers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 cases were reported in March 6.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.