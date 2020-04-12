Coronavirus India lockdown Day 19 updates | Positive cases cross 8300, death toll at 287

The nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus looks set to be extended by two more weeks till April-end after a consensus emerged among States for continuing the curbs.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said there were 8356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 909 new cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, on Sunday morning, India has 7367 active cases while 716 have been discharged and the death toll stands 273.

However, reports from States put the figure of persons tested positive at 8397 and the death toll at 287.

“For the last two weeks or more people have shown great discipline and stayed indoors and tried to follow social distancing, since, as we say jaan hai jahan hai [the world for he who is alive], now we must also say jaan bhi jahan bhi [life and world],” a statement from PMO quoted the Prime Minister as saying, conveying an evolution in the strategy.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am | China

China reports nearly 100 new cases in one day, highest in recent weeks

China has reported 99 new coronavirus cases, the highest in a single day in recent weeks, and 63 fresh asymptomatic infections, taking the total number of patients in the country to 82,052, health officials said here on Saturday, amid concerns about a second wave of the pandemic.

9.45 am | Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Public Health says ‘no’ to disinfection tunnels

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has issued a note calling into question the efficacy of sanitisation tunnels, and said no more such tunnels are to be installed in Tamil Nadu.

With disinfection tunnels being set up in public places in some parts of the State, K. Kolandaswamy, director of public health, in a circular issued to all deputy directors of health services on April 11, said disinfection tunnels would create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from handwash to the tunnel.

8.40 am | Chhattisgarh

Seven more test positive

Seven more persons, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 25, an official said here on Sunday.

The latest cases are from Katghora town in Korba district, the official said.

With these cases, the number of confirmed cases in Purani Basti area of Katghora town, which has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, has gone up to 16, he said.

(PTI)

8.00 am

'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' Pope says on Easter eve

Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic and called for an end to wars.

7.00 am

65 prisoners in J&K released due to coronavirus outbreak

Sixty-five prisoners, including 22 who were arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA), were released to decongest jails across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The information was given by the director general of prisons in a written report submitted to the division bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

4.30 am

Australia begins airlift of citizens from India

Australia, over the weekend, began to airlift its citizens who were stranded in India because of the ongoing lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first flight took off from New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday as part of Canberra's efforts to bring back nationals stuck in various affected parts of the world.

3.00 am | Mumbai

54-year-old from Belapur, 80-year-old from Dharavi dies

A 54-year-old man from Belapur village, who died on Friday due to pneumonia and asthma, has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

An 80-year-old man became the fourth fatality from Dharavi on Saturday. The victim was admitted at Kasturba Hospital, where he succumbed. According to civic officials, his daughter (30) and son (49), who live in Dr. Baliga Nagar, had also tested positive. These cases had a connection to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi.

12.45 am | France

France reports fall in daily coronavirus deaths

France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a “plateau” had been reached in the country’s coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon said 353 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes to bring the total death toll to 13,832. The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes.

12.15 a.m. | Mumbai

Six staff from Taj Hotel in Colaba test positive

Six staff members from the Taj Hotel in Colaba have tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted to the Bombay Hospital and are in stable condition. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician of Bombay Hospital, said that the patients had very mild symptoms and were under treatment.

A spokesperson from the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) said that approximately 500 of their employees who are at work in the Mumbai hotels have been tested to date.