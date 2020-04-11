Coronavirus India lockdown Day 18 updates | Positive cases cross 7500, death toll at 252

Over 250 people have died and more than 7,500 have tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

Punjab became the second State after Odisha to extend the lockdown beyond April 14, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chief Ministers to take stock of the situation.

The Union Home Ministry also sought views of State governments on the 21-day lockdown including on whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted, officials said, amidst indications of a possible two-week extension of the nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

8:00 am | Turkey

Turkey bans citizens from leaving home for 48 hours as death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the country's death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000.

8:00 am | China

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China on Saturday reported a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off a second wave of COVID-19, particularly from imported and asymptomatic infections, as city and travel restrictions are lifted.

The National Health Commission said 46 new cases were reported on Friday, including 42 involving travellers from overseas, up from 42 cases a day earlier.

7:45 am | U.S.

Trump orders a variety of measures to help Italy

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top U.S. administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other assistance.

In a memo to several Cabinet ministers, Mr. Trump ordered a variety of measures to help Italy, including making U.S. military personnel in the country available for telemedicine services, helping set up field hospitals, and transporting supplies.

7:00 am | Tamil Nadu

Decision on lockdown after today’s Cabinet meeting

A senior official told The Hindu: “Some doctors recommended a two-week extension and some favoured a three-week extension and some, even beyond. The government will wait for Prime Minister’s video conferencing with Chief Ministers on Saturday and a final decision will be taken during the State Cabinet meeting [in the evening].”

6:30 am | Karnataka

10 districts identified for focused preventive steps

Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu told Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan that the State has identified 10 COVID-19 hotspot districts for implementing intense monitoring and preventive measures.

4:00 am

Worldwide death toll crosses 1,00,000

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 100,859 on Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 16,64,110 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 3,35,900 are now considered recovered.

1:15 am

UAE ‘ready to repatriate stranded Indians’

Responding to India’s concerns, the United Arab Emirates has offered to fly stranded Indian nationals who want to return home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador Ahmed Al Banna told The Hindu on Friday that the government of UAE has decided to help all countries fly their citizens home after the completion of the necessary medical tests.

1:00 am

Scarcity of drugs, devices imminent, government warned

A countrywide shortage of medicines and medical devices is likely in the coming weeks, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has warned the Home Ministry, urging it to take immediate steps to help drug makers resume production under the current lockdown.