Coronavirus India lockdown day 8 updates | Positive cases cross 1500, death toll at 49

As India is under lockdown for a week now, the government has said the 21-day period will not be extended. The country is seeing a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases, with Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal reporting deaths.

COVID-19 has claimed 49 lives in India as of March 31, according to data from the Health Ministry and State governments. As many as 1547 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

8.40 am | Srinagar

Srinagar Mayor's escort ‘isolated’

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday quarantined the entire escort of Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu after the brother of a police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. In a separate action, seven people associated with Tablighi Jamaat were booked for hiding travel history.

7.20 am | South Africa

Prominent virologist Gita Ramjee dies from coronavirus

World-renowned virologist Gita Ramjee has become the first Indian-origin South African to have died after contracting the novel coronavirus that has killed five people in the country. Ramjee, a stellar vaccine scientist and an HIV prevention research leader, had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

United Nations

COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II, says U.N. chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, confronting a pandemic threatening people in every country, one that will bring a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”

Deadliest day for Europe hotspots

Deaths from the coronavirus spiked in Europe on Tuesday with Spain, France and Britain reporting their highest daily tolls to date, as field hospitals shot up across New York, the epicentre of the U.S. outbreak bracing for dark times ahead.

250 Rajya Sabha members to contribute from MPLADS fund

Many members of the Rajya Sabha have consented to contribute from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to the common central pool to fight COVID-19. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had asked the MPs to contribute at least ₹1 crore each from their MPLAD funds. Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector works estimated at ₹5 crore a year to be taken up in their respective constituencies.

Kashmir

Twenty places declared Red Zones as positive cases touch 55

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared over 20 villages and five urban pockets as no-go ‘Red Zones’ as the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 55. Six more people tested positive on Tuesday. “The six positive cases were reported from the Kashmir division,” said J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Nepal

Concern over migrant labourers stranded in India

The government of Nepal is taking stock of the exodus of its migrant workers from India as civil society commentators intensified criticism of Kathmandu’s decision to close the border for its citizens in India. Sources in the government of Nepal said Kathmandu is closely watching the arrival of the workers from different parts of India at major border crossings, but an early decision is unlikely to resolve the issue.