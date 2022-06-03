National

Active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 21,177

A healthcare worker administering COVID-19 vaccine as part of a door-to-door programme at a village in Gujarat. File photo | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The single day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 4,000 after 84 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to  4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, June 3, 2022.

A total of 4,041 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.


