Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 50,594

About 213.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

PTI New Delhi
September 07, 2022 09:47 IST

A health workers administers booster dose to a woman in Lucknow. File photo | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Active COVID-19 cases have declined to 50,594, while the death toll has climbed to  5,28,057 with 27 fatalities, including 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The  active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 1,742 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,93,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 213.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

