Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 32,282

According to the Healt Ministry, 218.84 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

PTI New Delhi
October 06, 2022 11:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman in Guwahati. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

India recorded 2,529 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,04,463, while the active cases dipped to 32,282, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,745 with 12 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A decline of 1,036 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 per cent, according to the Ministry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,43,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Healt Ministry, 218.84 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The four fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include one each from Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coronavirus
vaccines
government health care
emergency planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app