Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 32,282

According to the Healt Ministry, 218.84 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India recorded 2,529 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,04,463, while the active cases dipped to 32,282, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,745 with 12 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 1,036 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.38 per cent, according to the Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,43,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The four fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include one each from Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.