India logs 2,628 COVID-19 cases in a day

The COVID-19 death toll across the country climbed to 5,24,525 with 18 more fatalities.

A health worker inoculates the booster dose of Covid1-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

The COVID-19 death toll across the country climbed to 5,24,525 with 18 more fatalities.

India saw a single day rise of 2,628 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,31,44,820, while the active cases have increased to 15,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,525 with 18 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 443 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.51 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,04,881, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.82 crore.