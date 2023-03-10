HamberMenu
Active Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,294

The National COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, says Union Health Ministry

March 10, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Health worker collecting swab for testing COVID-19 in Bengaluru. File

Health worker collecting swab for testing COVID-19 in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

India recorded 440 new coronavirus infections during the last 24-hour period, while the active cases increased to 3,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 10.

The death toll stands at 5,30,779 with one death reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,512).

The National COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,439, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Health Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

