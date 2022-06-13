India’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 3 per cent; over 8,000 new cases recorded

School students being administered with CORBEVAX COVID vaccines in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

June 13, 2022 10:18 IST

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceedd 195.19 crore.

With 8,084 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,57,335, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.19 crore.