India reports 20,557 new COVID-19 cases

The 40 new fatalities include 11 from Kerala, six each from West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Medical staff and students hold placards as they stand around a formation to celebrate India administering 200 crore doses of vaccinations against the COVID-19, at a hospital in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 40 new fatalities include 11 from Kerala, six each from West Bengal and Maharashtra.

India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,38,03,619, while the active cases increased to 1,45,654, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,825 with 40 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 2000 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.13 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,32,140 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 200.61 crore doses of COVID-19vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. .

The 40 new fatalities include 11 from Kerala, six each from West Bengal and Maharashtra, four from Punjab, three from Sikkim, two from Delhi and one each from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and Rajasthan.