India

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

A doctor administers the COVID-19 booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 19, 2022 11:10 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 11:10 IST

India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,37,83,062, while the active cases dipped to 1,43,654, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The active cases had been showing an upward trend since May 23.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,785 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 610 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,13,623  while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. 

According to the Health Ministry, 200.33 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

Bengal tops fatalities

The 25 new fatalities include six from West Bengal, five from Kerala, three from Assam, two each from Bihar, Delhi and Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Rajasthan.

