India reports 18,313 fresh COVID-19 cases

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the Health Ministry said on July 27, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

About 202.79 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered across the country.

With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,39,38,764, while the count of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,45,026, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,26,110 with 57 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am.

0.34% active cases

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 2,486 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the data.

A total of 87.36 crore tests have so far been conducted to detect the viral infection in the country, including 4,25,337 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,32,67,571, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent, the data showed.

According to the Health Ministry, 202.79 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.