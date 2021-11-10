National

India confers honorary rank of General on Nepal Army Chief

President Ram Nath Kovind conferring the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff of Nepali Army, during a special investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI/TWITTER/@rashtrapatibhvn

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma was on Wednesday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It is a customary practice by the two countries to confer the honorary rank of General on each other’s Army Chiefs.

Gen. Sharma, an alumnus of the Nepali Military Academy, was commissioned into the Army in March 1984. He took over as the Chief of the Army Staff on September 9, 2021.

In his career of over three decades, he has held several high-profile command, staff and instructional appointments. He is also a graduate of the National Defence College in India and the Army Command and Staff College, Nepal.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 10:46:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-confers-honorary-rank-of-general-on-nepal-army-chief/article37428209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY