India confers honorary rank of General on Nepal Army Chief

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma was on Wednesday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It is a customary practice by the two countries to confer the honorary rank of General on each other’s Army Chiefs.

Gen. Sharma, an alumnus of the Nepali Military Academy, was commissioned into the Army in March 1984. He took over as the Chief of the Army Staff on September 9, 2021.

In his career of over three decades, he has held several high-profile command, staff and instructional appointments. He is also a graduate of the National Defence College in India and the Army Command and Staff College, Nepal.