India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile

April 22, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

The missile test was conducted by the DRDO and the Indian Navy on April 21

PTI

India has successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha. The missile test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on April 21.

“The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability,” the Ministry of Defence said on April 22.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities.

