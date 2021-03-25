National

India conducts first-ever joint patrol in Madagascar EEZ

In a first, the navies of India and Madagascar undertook joint patrolling of Madagascar’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and also conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX).

“The first-ever joint patrol between the navies reflects the growing defence ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours aimed at the common objective of ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR),” a statement from the Indian Embassy in Madagascar said on Wednesday.

The INS Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona undertook the patrol. A four-member delegation led by Minister of National Defence of Madagascar Major General Léon Jean Richard Rakotonirina took part in the Defence Ministers conclave during the Aero India at Bengaluru in February.

