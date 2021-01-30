India condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue in California

India on January 30 strongly condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Davis in California and took up the matter with the U.S., seeking appropriate action against those responsible for the “despicable act”.
Also read: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in U.S.
The statue, which was gifted by India, was vandalised at the city’s Central Park on January 28.
“The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It said the Indian embassy in Washington has taken up the matter with the U.S. Department of State for a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for it.
In a statement, the MEA said the U.S. Department of State has conveyed that the act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible.
“The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the city of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, which have initiated the investigations,” it said.
The MEA said the Mayor of Davis has deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation.
“Local Indian community organisations have condemned the act of vandalism,” the Ministry said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath