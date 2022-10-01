India condemns terror attack on education centre in Kabul

The suicide attack at Kaaj Educational Centre took place on Friday and most of the victims were female students, according to reports from Kabul

PTI New Delhi
October 01, 2022 12:54 IST

A Taliban fighter stands guard inside an education center that was attacked by a suicide bomber, in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 30, 2022. A suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital | Photo Credit: AP

India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul that left more than 20 people dead and dozens wounded.

"We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places," he said.

