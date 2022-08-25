India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie in first reaction since stabbing

India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 17:38 IST

File picture of author Salman Rushdie | Photo Credit: AP

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the "horrific attack" and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture.

"India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

