India committed to strengthening digital health system, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, India has embarked on digital transformation of healthcare in India. The focus is on creation of a longitudinal electronic health record for more than 1.3 billion people of India said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at the World Economic Forum annual meeting while delivering the opening remarks for “Unlocking the Power of Digital Health” and “Closing Vaccines Gap” session on Wednesday.

He said that India has already issued more than 220 million Unique Health IDs along with health facilities and provider registry.

Also underscoring the need to strengthen Equitable Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (EVMC), the Union Minister envisaged, “Digital health is a great equaliser and enabler to support Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals and can help ensure accessibility and affordability of health service delivery.”

He said that India has already utilised digital health interventions for its national program management. “India has been known as the Pharmacy of the World. It has shown its prowess in vaccine research and development, manufacturing, and implementation, when we indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines and achieved the monumental task of administering more than 1.92 billion vaccines,” said the Minister.

He added that India would also like to extend its support to Africa in taking the journey from vaccine availability till vaccination with focus on implementation based on India’s experience of vaccinating 96% of its population with 1st dose and 86% with both doses.

Under Vaccine Maitri we supplied vaccines to 100 countries and provided drugs to 150 countries during COVID -19 pandemic, he said. He also explained that India has provided COWIN platform to the world as a global public good.