India committed to Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction: PM’s aide P.K. Mishra

India is committed to the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, P.K. Mishra said on Friday (November 1, 2024), while calling for increased international collaboration on technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and sustainable development to enhance disaster resilience.

Mr. Mishra made these remarks at the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group ministerial meeting at Belem in Brazil, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

The Sendai Framework, a UN agreement adopted in 2015, advocates for “the substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health, and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.”

Indian initiative

Mr. Mishra led a high-level Indian delegation which took part in the meeting held between October 30 and November 1. A consensus was reached on the first ministerial declaration on disaster risk reduction, with the active participation of the Indian delegation, the statement said.

The first such working group on disaster risk reduction established on India’s initiative during its G-20 presidency in 2023.

At the meeting, Mr. Mishra shared the Indian government’s progress in reducing disaster risks and in upscaling disaster financing. He emphasised India’s proactive approach on the issue on the basis of the five priorities enunciated during India’s G-20 presidency: early warning systems, disaster resilient infrastructure, disaster risk reduction financing, resilient recovery, and nature-based solutions.

Building resilience

The Ministry said that the Prime Minister’s aide also spoke about Mr. Modi’s global initiative, the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), which now has 40 countries and seven international organisations as members.

Responding to a discussion on extreme heat, Mr. Mishra shared Indian experiences and the steps being taken to adapt to local conditions, including the focus on promoting traditional practices.

Global efforts

The Indian delegation also participated in a troika meeting with the Ministers of Brazil and South Africa and held bilateral meetings with Ministers from Brazil, Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, and Germany, as well as the heads of invited international organisations.

Mr. Mishra congratulated Brazil on its decision to scale up the disaster risk reduction working group to the ministerial level, and affirmed India’s support to South Africa on the continuation of the working group during its G-20 presidency next year.

India’s participation underscores its growing role in global disaster risk reduction efforts and its commitment to building a safer and more resilient world, the statement added.