GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India committed to Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction: PM’s aide P.K. Mishra

Mr. Mishra calls for more global collaboration on tech transfer and sustainable development to build resilience; the disaster risk reduction working group started as an Indian initiative during its G-20 presidency

Published - November 02, 2024 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, P.K. Mishra 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, P.K. Mishra 

India is committed to the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary, P.K. Mishra said on Friday (November 1, 2024), while calling for increased international collaboration on technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and sustainable development to enhance disaster resilience.

Mr. Mishra made these remarks at the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group ministerial meeting at Belem in Brazil, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

The Sendai Framework, a UN agreement adopted in 2015, advocates for “the substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health, and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.”

Indian initiative

Mr. Mishra led a high-level Indian delegation which took part in the meeting held between October 30 and November 1. A consensus was reached on the first ministerial declaration on disaster risk reduction, with the active participation of the Indian delegation, the statement said.

The first such working group on disaster risk reduction established on India’s initiative during its G-20 presidency in 2023.

At the meeting, Mr. Mishra shared the Indian government’s progress in reducing disaster risks and in upscaling disaster financing. He emphasised India’s proactive approach on the issue on the basis of the five priorities enunciated during India’s G-20 presidency: early warning systems, disaster resilient infrastructure, disaster risk reduction financing, resilient recovery, and nature-based solutions.

Building resilience

The Ministry said that the Prime Minister’s aide also spoke about Mr. Modi’s global initiative, the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), which now has 40 countries and seven international organisations as members.

Responding to a discussion on extreme heat, Mr. Mishra shared Indian experiences and the steps being taken to adapt to local conditions, including the focus on promoting traditional practices.

Global efforts

The Indian delegation also participated in a troika meeting with the Ministers of Brazil and South Africa and held bilateral meetings with Ministers from Brazil, Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, and Germany, as well as the heads of invited international organisations.

Mr. Mishra congratulated Brazil on its decision to scale up the disaster risk reduction working group to the ministerial level, and affirmed India’s support to South Africa on the continuation of the working group during its G-20 presidency next year.

India’s participation underscores its growing role in global disaster risk reduction efforts and its commitment to building a safer and more resilient world, the statement added.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Related Topics

national government / disaster management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.