‘India committed to safeguarding maritime interests and strengthening security in Indian Ocean Region’

NEW DELHI

13 December 2021 19:22 IST

MoS says it also supported freedom of navigation and overflight

India remained committed to promoting a free, open and rules-based order rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday while reiterating support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Government of India is committed to safeguarding maritime interests and strengthening security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to ensure a favourable and positive maritime environment,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

India also supported freedom of navigation and overflight, and unimpeded commerce based on the principles of international law, reflected notably in the UNCLOS 1982. As a State party to the UNCLOS, India promoted utmost respect for the UNCLOS, which established the international legal order of the seas and oceans, the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

India developed its maritime cooperation with regional partners in consonance with the government’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), Mr. Bhatt said. The steps taken include ‘Mission based Deployments’ of naval ships and aircraft to enhance Maritime Domain Awareness, promote maritime security and address contingencies that may arise, he stated.

In addition, India proactively engaged with regional and extra-regional maritime forces through multilateral exercises, joint surveillance, coordinated patrols among others to promote maritime security in the region in an inclusive and cooperative manner, the statement added.