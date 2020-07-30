India committed to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

India reserves the right to take further remedies regarding former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is facing the death sentence in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
It reiterated that the legal and diplomatic process made available to Mr. Jadhav by Pakistan is “farcical” in nature.
Other options
“We reserve our position in this matter which includes the right to avail further remedies. We stand committed to protect the life of our national, Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav,” said Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava when asked about other legal options that India could explore regarding the case.
The Islamabad High Court on Thursday constituted a two-member Bench to hear a review petition that has been filed by the Government of Pakistan on the death sentence awarded to Mr. Jadhav.
The Bench consisting of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will discuss the matter on Monday.
India has complained that Mr. Jadhav was not allowed to get the legal support of his choice as the Indian diplomats who went to meet him on July 16, were not allowed to discuss the case with him in an “unimpeded” manner. Pakistan had been instructed by the International Court of Justice in a 2019 verdict to grant consular access to Mr. Jadhav, who is accused of being involved in terror plots against Pakistani targets.
