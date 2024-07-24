GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India committed to Free Trade Agreement with the U.K., says Modi

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy refers to ‘unique living bridge’ between the two countries and says they are working together on climate action and creating opportunities for businesses

Updated - July 24, 2024 11:10 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in New Delhi on July 24, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in New Delhi on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

India is committed to concluding a Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, after meeting the visiting Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy — the highest ranking official from the United Kingdom to visit India since the Labour government won a landslide victory in the recent election.

“[I] appreciate the priority accorded by PM Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA,” Mr. Modi said.

India-UK FTA negotiations is floor not ceiling of our ambitions: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Mr. Lammy was hosted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for a round of talks where the two sides exchanged ideas on a wide range of issues. Mr. Jaishankar said the two sides should cooperate on “global matters on global platforms”, indicating that India is seeking collaboration with the U.K. to deal with globally relevant issues like climate action.

“We are both countries which have a big global presence in different ways. So I think it’s also important India and the U.K. work together on global issues and in global platforms,” said Mr. Jaishankar.

After meeting Mr. Modi, Mr. Lammy referred to the “unique living bridge” that connects India with the United Kingdom and said the two sides are building on “climate action while creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses”. India and the U.K. have been discussing the FTA for several years now and have been caught up in a protracted negotiation.

