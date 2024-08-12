ADVERTISEMENT

India committed to ensure conducive habitat for elephants: PM Modi

Published - August 12, 2024 09:42 am IST - New Delhi

On World Elephant Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was gladdening to see the population of the jumbos rising in the last few years.

PTI

August 12 is marked as the World Elephant Day, dedicated to the conservation of elephants, the largest living mammals on earth. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 12, 2024) reaffirmed India's commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat.

In a post to mark the World Elephant Day, Mr. Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants.

He added, "At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it's gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise."

