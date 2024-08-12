GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India committed to ensure conducive habitat for elephants: PM Modi

On World Elephant Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was gladdening to see the population of the jumbos rising in the last few years.

Published - August 12, 2024 09:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
August 12 is marked as the World Elephant Day, dedicated to the conservation of elephants, the largest living mammals on earth. File photo

August 12 is marked as the World Elephant Day, dedicated to the conservation of elephants, the largest living mammals on earth. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 12, 2024) reaffirmed India's commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat.

Also read: Linking elephants in distant jungles with lives of people in bustling Bengaluru 

In a post to mark the World Elephant Day, Mr. Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants.

He added, "At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it's gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise."

Related Topics

nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.