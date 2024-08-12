India committed to ensure conducive habitat for elephants: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 12, 2024) reaffirmed India's commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat.

In a post to mark the World Elephant Day, Mr. Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants.

World Elephant Day is an occasion to appreciate the wide range of community efforts to protect elephants. At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is… pic.twitter.com/yAW5riOrT1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2024

He added, "At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure elephants get a conducive habitat where they can thrive. For us in India, the elephant is linked to our culture and history, too. And it's gladdening that over the last few years, their numbers have been on the rise."