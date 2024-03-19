ADVERTISEMENT

India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region: PM Modi

March 19, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - New Delhi

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanks PM Modi for Indian Navy rescuing his country's ship and crew.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, that India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev thanked him for Indian Navy rescuing his country's ship and crew.

Mr. Radev had posted on X, "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship "Ruen" and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens."

In his reply, Mr. Modi said he appreciates the message.

"We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region," PM Modi added.

