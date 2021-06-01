National

India committed on strategic tie-up with Australia: Rajnath Singh

India remains fully committed to the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia and both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 dialogue at the earliest opportunity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on June 1 after a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton.

“Spoke to Australian Minister for Defence Mr Peter Dutton about the measures taken by both the countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is heartening to note that the Australian armed forces have wholeheartedly supported India in its fight against COVID-19,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

He added that India and Australia shared a warm people-to-people contact underpinned by the strategic partnership.


